Churrasco in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve churrasco

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco Argentino SD$14.75
Outside Skirt Steak
CHURRASCO COLOMBIANO$31.50
CHURRASCO ARGENTINO$29.75
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
Item pic

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mixed Brazilian Churrasco$79.00
Newly upgraded, Mixed Grill for 2 or 4 people. Classic comes with Brazilian Chicken kabobs, delicious house made beef sausage, and Beit Yosef steak, & boneless ribeye steak. 4 person also includeds more steaks for classic and 2 bone-in ribeye steaks for premium. All include sautéed onion/peppers, rice, beans, vinagrette, farofa and fries.
More about The Brazilian BBQ
On Charcoal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco$24.50
More about On Charcoal
Mixto Restaurante image

 

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco Colombiano with garlic shrimp$42.95
Churrasco Argentino$29.75
More about Mixto Restaurante

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
