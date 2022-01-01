Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chutney in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chutney

Item pic

 

Essen Bakery

1437 E Passyunk Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Focaccia sandwich w/ pear ginger chutney.$8.00
Served with brie cheese and frisee lettuce.
More about Essen Bakery
Item pic

 

Masala Kitchen

2004 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chutney$0.55
Fresh Mint & Coriander Chutney
More about Masala Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Chutney$3.00
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Item pic

 

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St

1115 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chutney$0.55
Fresh Mint & Coriander Chutney
More about Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chutney$3.00
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Chutney$1.00
More about 48th Street Grille

