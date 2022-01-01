Clams in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Steamed Clams over Linguini
|$18.95
Fresh and tender whole and chopped clams served in a white wine-garlic sauce or marinara sauce over linguini
|Clams Casino
|$14.00
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Clams (1 lb)
|$12.00
Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce.
*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Surf Clam
|$5.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Linguini & Clams
|$23.00
Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley, White Wine, Butter, Bread
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.