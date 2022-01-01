Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve clams

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Clams over Linguini$18.95
Fresh and tender whole and chopped clams served in a white wine-garlic sauce or marinara sauce over linguini
Clams Casino$14.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Clam Pizza$23.00
More about Figo
Item pic

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clams (1 lb)$12.00
Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce.
*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Main pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf Clam$5.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini & Clams$23.00
Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley, White Wine, Butter, Bread
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
LINGUINE & CLAMS$18.00
Fresh garlic, chopped clams, basil
More about Mangia Macaroni

