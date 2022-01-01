Cornbread in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve cornbread

FLANNEL image

SANDWICHES

FLANNEL

1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CORNBREAD$4.00
More about FLANNEL
Main pic

 

Rex at the Royal

1516 South St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNBREAD (2)$3.00
jimmy red cornmeal muffins served with honey butter
More about Rex at the Royal
SouthSide image

 

SouthSide

1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Butter Cornbread TG$6.95
More about SouthSide
Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG$7.95
baked fresh every day. cream cheese honey butter
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Native Blue Cornbread$14.00
*Gluten Free* - sweet potato muhammara, feta, pecan dukkah, cane syrup
More about Primary Plant Based
Suya Suya image

 

Suya Suya

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cornbread
More about Suya Suya
Honey Butter Cornbread TG image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Butter Cornbread TG$6.95
More about Relish
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cornbread$1.20
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image

 

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$2.00
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
Baby Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Blues BBQ

3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread 2 pc.$5.75
More about Baby Blues BBQ
The Lucky Well image

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornbread$6.00
More about The Lucky Well

