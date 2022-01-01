Cornbread in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cornbread
Rex at the Royal
1516 South St, Philadelphia
|CORNBREAD (2)
|$3.00
jimmy red cornmeal muffins served with honey butter
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG
|$7.95
baked fresh every day. cream cheese honey butter
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Native Blue Cornbread
|$14.00
*Gluten Free* - sweet potato muhammara, feta, pecan dukkah, cane syrup
BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Cornbread
|$1.20
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Cornbread
|$2.00