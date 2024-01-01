Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Corned beef and cabbage in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Philadelphia restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar - 1116 Walnut St
1116 Walnut St, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Corned Beef & Cabbage
$20.00
More about Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar - 1116 Walnut St
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
700 South 4th Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
$29.00
More about Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia
Hash Browns
Steak Tacos
Tiramisu
Shrimp Burritos
Crab Cakes
Lox
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Curry Chicken
Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Fishtown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Midtown Village
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Old City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Penn Center
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Roxborough
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More near Philadelphia to explore
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Wynnewood
No reviews yet
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(815 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(766 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston