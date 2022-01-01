Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab cakes

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$27.00
Two Homemade crab cakes, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach
Crab Cake Lunch$13.50
One Homemade crab cake, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach
(Does not come with side salad and bread)
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Crab Cake$8.00
Broiled Crab Cake$8.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$17.99
deep fried or broiled & served on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce. Served with beer battered fries.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Boardwalk Crab Cake Sandwich image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boardwalk Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Boardwalk style crabcake, arugala, preserved lemon aioli, tomato, brioche bun, fries
More about Johnny Brenda's
South Restaurant & Jazz Club image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Panko-Crusted Crab Cake TG$25.95
Sautéed lump crab seasoned with grain mustard, parsley, lemon, jalapeño pepper, scallion, bell pepper, served with remoulade sauce on the side, grilled asparagus & fingerling potatoes
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake Platter$12.99
Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
More about Crab Shack
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goan Crab Cake$13.00
Masala Crab Cakes / Tomato Panch- Phoran Chutney
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$17.99
deep fried or broiled & served on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce. Served with beer battered fries.
Crab Cake- Fried$8.00
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENT crab cakes$29.00
pan-roasted housemade crab crakes, cilantro-jalapeno remoulade & crisp green salad
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
Crab Shack II image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack II

5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Crab Cake Sandwich On Round Bun$9.49
Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake$7.99
Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
More about Crab Shack II
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaside Crab Cakes$18.00
Artichoke hearts, Bell Pepper, White Onion, house made old bay, and cashew thyme remoulade dipping sauce.
*Contains nuts in sauce*
More about Volstead by Unity

