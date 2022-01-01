Crab cakes in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab cakes
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$27.00
Two Homemade crab cakes, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach
|Crab Cake Lunch
|$13.50
One Homemade crab cake, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach
(Does not come with side salad and bread)
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Fried Crab Cake
|$8.00
|Broiled Crab Cake
|$8.00
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$17.99
deep fried or broiled & served on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce. Served with beer battered fries.
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Boardwalk Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Boardwalk style crabcake, arugala, preserved lemon aioli, tomato, brioche bun, fries
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Sautéed Panko-Crusted Crab Cake TG
|$25.95
Sautéed lump crab seasoned with grain mustard, parsley, lemon, jalapeño pepper, scallion, bell pepper, served with remoulade sauce on the side, grilled asparagus & fingerling potatoes
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia
|Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake Platter
|$12.99
Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house bread crumb recipe, deep fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Goan Crab Cake
|$13.00
Masala Crab Cakes / Tomato Panch- Phoran Chutney
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$17.99
deep fried or broiled & served on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce. Served with beer battered fries.
|Crab Cake- Fried
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA
|ENT crab cakes
|$29.00
pan-roasted housemade crab crakes, cilantro-jalapeno remoulade & crisp green salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack II
5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia
|Davey's Homemade 1/4 Crab Cake Sandwich On Round Bun
|$9.49
|Davey's Homemade 1/4 Lb Crab Cake
|$7.99
Individual items, no sides included. Our fried selections are lightly breaded with our in-house breadcrumb recipe, deep-fried to a golden brown, then seasoned to your taste.