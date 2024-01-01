Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Item pic

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (3ct)$6.50
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
Item pic

 

Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave

3231 powelton ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (3ct)$5.50
More about Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave
Bing Bing Dim Sum image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunar New Year Special: Beef + Scallion Spring Rolls$13.00
mandarin sauce [two]
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Item pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)$8.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
Item pic

 

Royal Thai Cuisine - 809 N. 2nd street

809 N. 2nd street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$11.99
Crispy wonton filled with crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese and onion served with plum pineapple dipping sauce.
More about Royal Thai Cuisine - 809 N. 2nd street

