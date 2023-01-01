Crab salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab salad
The Sandwich Corner Market
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia
|Pesto Pasta Crab Salad
|$6.00
|Cajun Crab Pasta Salad
|$0.00
pasta | cajun spiced crab meat | tomato | onion | celery | mustard remoulade
|Crab Salad BLT Sandwich
|$14.00
crab salad | bacon | lettuce | tomato | multi-grain bread
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Crab Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, spicy crab stick, ginger dressing
*can't be made gluten-free
Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave
3231 powelton ave, Philadelphia
|Crab Salad Sushi Corndog
|$7.00
Crab Salad Corn Dog
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia
|Crab Salad Crunch
|$8.00
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
|Crab Salad Roll
|$6.50
Crab Salad Roll - (in) crab salad (out) nori (top) spicy mayo
|Crab Salad Sushi Corndog
|$8.00
Crab Salad Corn Dog