Crab salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab salad

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

Pesto Pasta Crab Salad$6.00
Cajun Crab Pasta Salad$0.00
pasta | cajun spiced crab meat | tomato | onion | celery | mustard remoulade
Crab Salad BLT Sandwich$14.00
crab salad | bacon | lettuce | tomato | multi-grain bread
SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
Spicy Crab Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, spicy crab stick, ginger dressing
*can't be made gluten-free
Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave

3231 powelton ave, Philadelphia

Crab Salad Sushi Corndog$7.00
Crab Salad Corn Dog
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

Crab Salad Crunch$8.00
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Crab Salad Roll$6.50
Crab Salad Roll - (in) crab salad (out) nori (top) spicy mayo
Crab Salad Sushi Corndog$8.00
Crab Salad Corn Dog
