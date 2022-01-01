Crispy chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.00
B & B Pickles, Honey Mustard
More about Craft Hall
Craft Hall
901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$14.00
choice of Buffalo or Red bbq, served with celery (GF)
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
More about Second District Barroom
Second District Barroom
1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
HORSERADISH AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED ONION
More about EMMY SQUARED
EMMY SQUARED
632 South 5th Street, PHILADELPHIA
|Crispy Chicken Crunchers
|$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
More about FED | Far East Descendant
FED | Far East Descendant
240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Chicken w/ Pheonix Ash 脆皮鸡腿和凤凰粉
|$16.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Soy Cucumber, Canton Slaw, Phoenix Chili Spices, Phoenix Mayo,
served with Five Venom Fries.
The Pheonix is often depicted with the Dragon in Kunlun legend to represent the yin and the yang or harmony of husband and wife. We marry our Pheonix ash in a special batter to create a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.