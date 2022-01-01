Crispy chicken in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.25
toasted brioche, house pickles, spicy ranch
BRIDGET FOY'S image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$14.00
B & B Pickles, Honey Mustard
Item pic

 

Craft Hall

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Wings$14.00
choice of Buffalo or Red bbq, served with celery (GF)
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Second District Barroom image

 

Second District Barroom

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$11.00
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
HORSERADISH AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLED ONION
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

632 South 5th Street, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Crunchers$13.91
sriracha Crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch
Item pic

 

FED | Far East Descendant

240 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken w/ Pheonix Ash 脆皮鸡腿和凤凰粉$16.00
Crispy Chicken Thigh, Soy Cucumber, Canton Slaw, Phoenix Chili Spices, Phoenix Mayo,
served with Five Venom Fries.
The Pheonix is often depicted with the Dragon in Kunlun legend to represent the yin and the yang or harmony of husband and wife. We marry our Pheonix ash in a special batter to create a delicious crispy chicken sandwich.
