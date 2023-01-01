Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill - City Line Ave

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DEL)$18.99
two flour tacos stuffed with crispy shrimp, mango salsa, shaved red cabbage and cilantro sour cream served with fries
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$16.99
two flour tacos stuffed with crispy shrimp, mango salsa, shaved red cabbage and cilantro sour cream served with fries
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill - City Line Ave
Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Fish Tacos$18.00
mahi, corn salsa, slaw, avocado, pickled onions
*available grilled
More about Chick's
3fc679bd-73d5-416f-8ace-313e8b059056 image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Taco..$16.00
With spicy cabbage slaw, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant

