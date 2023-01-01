Crispy tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crispy tacos
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill - City Line Ave
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill - City Line Ave
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos (DEL)
|$18.99
two flour tacos stuffed with crispy shrimp, mango salsa, shaved red cabbage and cilantro sour cream served with fries
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$16.99
two flour tacos stuffed with crispy shrimp, mango salsa, shaved red cabbage and cilantro sour cream served with fries
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fried Fish Tacos
|$18.00
mahi, corn salsa, slaw, avocado, pickled onions
*available grilled