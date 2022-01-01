Croissants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve croissants
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$13.00
Croissant, Chicken Salad, Sharp Cheddar, Dressed Arugula, Served with Housemade Chips
High Point STATION
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia
|Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
|$3.75
|Butter Croissant
|$3.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Franny Lou's Porch
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia
|Croissants
|$3.50
various flavors
High Point CAFE
602 Carpenter Ln., Philadelphia
|Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)
|$3.75