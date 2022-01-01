Croissants in Philadelphia

Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve croissants

Chicken Salad Croissant image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
Croissant, Chicken Salad, Sharp Cheddar, Dressed Arugula, Served with Housemade Chips
More about Hawthornes Cafe
High Point STATION image

 

High Point STATION

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$3.75
Butter Croissant$3.00
More about High Point STATION
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Franny Lou's Porch

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissants$3.50
various flavors
More about Franny Lou's Porch
CROISSANT PLAIN image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
CROISSANT PLAIN$4.00
More about BLOOMSDAY
High Point CAFE image

 

High Point CAFE

602 Carpenter Ln., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pain Au Chocolat (Chocolate Croissant)$3.75
More about High Point CAFE
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Fitz and Starts

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
All butter croissant dough rolled around Valrhona Dark chocolate
More about Fitz and Starts

