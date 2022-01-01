Curry in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve curry
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Curry Short Rib Bao
|$13.00
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Yellow Curry (Mild Spice)
|$12.00
Coconut Yellow Curry, Onion, Bell Pepper, Potato
|Panang Curry (Spicy)
|$12.00
Coconut Panang Curry, Bell Pepper, Peanuts
|Red Curry (Spicy)
|$12.00
Coconut Red Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil
More about Cheu Fishtown
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Coconut Curry Noodles
|$15.00
spicy, vegetarian. peanut sambal, b&b pickles, cilantro, and basil
More about Good Spoon Soupery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Good Spoon Soupery
1400 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Local pasture-raised chicken, sweet madras curry, red grapes, local herbs and lettuces on a Merzbacher's sweet potato bun. Served with a side of house pickles.
More about American Sardine Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Coconut Curry Fried Eggplant
|$15.00
Panko breaded & fried eggplant with coconut curry sauce and toasted peanut cucumber & jalapeno salad on a long roll. Vegan, contains peanuts.
More about 48th Street Grille
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Curried Chicken
|$19.00
(Halal) Curried Bone-in Chicken Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
More about Revolution Taco
Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Curry Chicken Empanada
|$4.50
Potatoes, Cilantro, Sauteed Onions & Garlic, and Lemongrass Chicken; Served with a side of Sesame Black Garlic Aioli (Dairy-free)