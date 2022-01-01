Curry in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve curry

Curry Short Rib Bao image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Short Rib Bao$13.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry (Mild Spice)$12.00
Coconut Yellow Curry, Onion, Bell Pepper, Potato
Panang Curry (Spicy)$12.00
Coconut Panang Curry, Bell Pepper, Peanuts
Red Curry (Spicy)$12.00
Coconut Red Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Coconut Curry Noodles image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Cheu Fishtown

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (2559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Noodles$15.00
spicy, vegetarian. peanut sambal, b&b pickles, cilantro, and basil
More about Cheu Fishtown
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Local pasture-raised chicken, sweet madras curry, red grapes, local herbs and lettuces on a Merzbacher's sweet potato bun. Served with a side of house pickles.
More about Good Spoon Soupery
Coconut Curry Fried Eggplant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Fried Eggplant$15.00
Panko breaded & fried eggplant with coconut curry sauce and toasted peanut cucumber & jalapeno salad on a long roll. Vegan, contains peanuts.
More about American Sardine Bar
Curried Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken$19.00
(Halal) Curried Bone-in Chicken Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
More about 48th Street Grille
CREAMY CURRY image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CREAMY CURRY
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood
Revolution Taco image

 

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Empanada$4.50
Potatoes, Cilantro, Sauteed Onions & Garlic, and Lemongrass Chicken; Served with a side of Sesame Black Garlic Aioli (Dairy-free)
More about Revolution Taco

