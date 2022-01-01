Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry goat in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve curry goat

Caribbean Feast Cuisine

1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEDIUM CURRY GOAT$15.00
More about Caribbean Feast Cuisine
CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Goat - Bone-in$23.00
(Halal) Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
Curried Goat - Lunch$15.00
(No Substitutions) Halal - Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
More about 48th Street Grille
Irie Entree

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irie Signature Curry Goat$26.50
A staple paying homage to Indian influence in Jamaican cuisine; cuts of goat meat spiced with curry powder and herbs, cooked and simmered to a tantalizing stew. Traditionally served with white rice and shredded raw vegetables or Roti (Cassava Tortilla)
More about Irie Entree

