Curry goat in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve curry goat
More about Caribbean Feast Cuisine
Caribbean Feast Cuisine
1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia
|MEDIUM CURRY GOAT
|$15.00
More about 48th Street Grille
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Curried Goat - Bone-in
|$23.00
(Halal) Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
|Curried Goat - Lunch
|$15.00
(No Substitutions) Halal - Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
More about Irie Entree
Irie Entree
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Irie Signature Curry Goat
|$26.50
A staple paying homage to Indian influence in Jamaican cuisine; cuts of goat meat spiced with curry powder and herbs, cooked and simmered to a tantalizing stew. Traditionally served with white rice and shredded raw vegetables or Roti (Cassava Tortilla)