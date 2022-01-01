Custard in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve custard
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Coconut Custard Pie LG (10")
|$20.00
**PRE-ORDER THANKSGIVING PIES – PICK UP WILL BEGIN ON TUESDAY, 11/22/2022 AT 12:00 PM. PICK UP WILL END ON THURSDAY, 11/24/2022 AT 1:00 PM. WE STRONGLY SUGGEST PLACING YOUR ORDER IN ADVANCE AS SUPPLY SHORTAGES MAY IMPACT PRODUCT AVAILABILITY.**
Termini Brothers Bakery - Packer Avenue
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Coconut Custard Pie LG (10")
|$20.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|🍃 Egg Custard
|$6.95
Japanese word: Tamago, Japanese traditional, sweet, egg custard, 2pcs/order
Termini Brothers Bakery - Comcast Center
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103, Philadelphia
|Coconut Custard Pie LG (10")
|$20.00
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
|Coconut Custard Pie LG (10")
|$20.00
