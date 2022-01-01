Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve drunken noodles

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy) image

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)$12.00
Rice Noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drunken Noodle Chicken and Shrimp$21.00
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Item pic

 

Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough

6901 Ridge ave, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Drunken Noodles$15.00
halal lemongrass grilled chicken, wild-caught shrimp, wok-seared market vegetables, thick rice noodle, and chili garlic sauce topped with scallion and housemade crispy wonton chips -5/10 spicy-
More about Wokworks ShopRite Roxborough

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chopped Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pork Ribs

Collard Greens

Vegetable Soup

Chicken Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston