Dumplings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Chicken, Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce
More about Han Dynasty - University City
NOODLES
Han Dynasty - University City
3711 Market St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fried Dumplings
|$7.95
Not Spicy. Six pan fried chicken dumplings w/ ginger soy sauce. Wheat, Gluten
|Dumplings in Chili Oil
|$7.95
Spice level 4/10. Eight steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Nuts, Sesame, Wheat, Gluten, Allium, Pork
More about River Twice
River Twice
1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Bread Dumplings
|$25.00
Brioche dumplings with koji butter, maitake & brussels sprouts
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.00
(4) shrimp dumplings - calabrian chili, roasted garlic, spinach. Gluten Free.
|Scarlet Dumplings
|$8.00
(4) scarlet dumplings - swiss chard, tofu, crispy garlic. Gluten Free.