Dumplings in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve dumplings

Chicken Dumplings image

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Chicken, Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Chicken Fried Dumplings image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - University City

3711 Market St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (5775 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Dumplings$7.95
Not Spicy. Six pan fried chicken dumplings w/ ginger soy sauce. Wheat, Gluten
Dumplings in Chili Oil$7.95
Spice level 4/10. Eight steamed pork dumplings in sweet chili sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Nuts, Sesame, Wheat, Gluten, Allium, Pork
More about Han Dynasty - University City
5 Dumplings image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
5 Dumplings$7.25
More about Crunchik'n
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$13.00
Chicken Dumplings$13.00
More about Mei Mei
River Twice image

 

River Twice

1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Dumplings$25.00
Brioche dumplings with koji butter, maitake & brussels sprouts
More about River Twice
Shrimp Dumplings image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
(4) shrimp dumplings - calabrian chili, roasted garlic, spinach. Gluten Free.
Scarlet Dumplings$8.00
(4) scarlet dumplings - swiss chard, tofu, crispy garlic. Gluten Free.
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
Edamame Dumpling image

SEAFOOD

Sampan

124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (5590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Dumpling$9.00
Sake, Shallot, Truffle
More about Sampan

