Edamame in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve edamame

EDAMAME-(Steamed) image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EDAMAME-(Steamed)$5.45
Seasoned spicy EDAMAME$5.45
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Edamame image

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
More about Royal Izakaya
Item pic

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame Hummus$9.00
house made rosemary chips, sliced veggies (vegan, gluten free)
More about Gatehouse
🍃 Edamame image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🍃 Edamame$5.95
Lightly salted soy bean
More about Bleu Sushi
Edamame image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Edamame Dumpling image

SEAFOOD

Sampan

124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (5590 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Dumpling$9.00
Sake, Shallot, Truffle
More about Sampan
DK Sushi - Edamame (TO GO) image

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi - Edamame (TO GO)$5.00
Pick your flavor
Allergy: Soy
More about DK Sushi
Edamame Dumplings image

SUSHI

Double Knot

120 S. 13th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Delivery
Edamame Dumplings$8.00
Sake, Shallot, Truffle
More about Double Knot

