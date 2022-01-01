Edamame in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve edamame
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|EDAMAME-(Steamed)
|$5.45
|Seasoned spicy EDAMAME
|$5.45
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Edamame
|$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Edamame Hummus
|$9.00
house made rosemary chips, sliced veggies (vegan, gluten free)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|🍃 Edamame
|$5.95
Lightly salted soy bean
SEAFOOD
Sampan
124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Edamame Dumpling
|$9.00
Sake, Shallot, Truffle
DK Sushi
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|DK Sushi - Edamame (TO GO)
|$5.00
Pick your flavor
Allergy: Soy
SUSHI
Double Knot
120 S. 13th St, Philadelphia
|Edamame Dumplings
|$8.00
Sake, Shallot, Truffle