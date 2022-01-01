Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve eel

Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel and Cucumber$11.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Avocado Roll$6.50
Eel Sauce$0.75
EEL sushi$6.50
Sushi
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Unagi Don (Eel Bowl) image

 

HIROKI 宏樹

1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Unagi Don (Eel Bowl)$30.00
Broiled eel in soy, dashi, and mirin with sansho pepper. Served over rice
More about HIROKI 宏樹
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce$1.95
Smoked Eel$8.95
Japanese word: Unagi, Delicious & tasty 😋 eel with Japanese sweet sauce, 2pcs/order
More about Bleu Sushi
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Avocado Roll (6pcs)$9.00
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Item pic

 

DK Sushi

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DK Sushi - Eel Sushi$8.00
thinly sliced eel glazed with unagi sauce (sweet soy reduction), served over sushi rice, banned with nori
DK Sushi- Eel Sashimi$8.00
DK Sushi - Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
Sushi rice, Eel, sweet soy reduction, avocado, wrapped with nori (inside roll)
Allergy: soy
More about DK Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Burritos

Bisque

Tortilla Soup

Scallops

Chicken Salad

Green Smoothies

Lobsters

Chocolate Brownies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston