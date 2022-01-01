Eel in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve eel
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$6.50
|Eel Sauce
|$0.75
|EEL sushi
|$6.50
Sushi
HIROKI 宏樹
1355 N Front St Corner of Lee and Master, Philadelphia
|Unagi Don (Eel Bowl)
|$30.00
Broiled eel in soy, dashi, and mirin with sansho pepper. Served over rice
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|Eel Sauce
|$1.95
|Smoked Eel
|$8.95
Japanese word: Unagi, Delicious & tasty 😋 eel with Japanese sweet sauce, 2pcs/order
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Eel Avocado Roll (6pcs)
|$9.00
|Eel Sauce
|$1.00
DK Sushi
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|DK Sushi - Eel Sushi
|$8.00
thinly sliced eel glazed with unagi sauce (sweet soy reduction), served over sushi rice, banned with nori
|DK Sushi- Eel Sashimi
|$8.00
|DK Sushi - Eel Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Sushi rice, Eel, sweet soy reduction, avocado, wrapped with nori (inside roll)
Allergy: soy