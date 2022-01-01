Egg salad sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Egg Salad
|$9.75
Comes with egg salad, lettuce, tomato
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Egg Salad
|$0.00
|Egg Salad Sand
|$7.00
comes with lettuce and tomato
Lightbox Cafe
704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia
|Curry Egg Salad
|$10.00
Madras Curry Tofu Egg Salad with Celery and Dried Cranberry Served on Multigrain with Lettuce and Tomato