Egg salad sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad$9.75
Comes with egg salad, lettuce, tomato
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$0.00
Egg Salad Sand$7.00
comes with lettuce and tomato
More about The Bagel Place
Consumer pic

 

Lightbox Cafe

704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Egg Salad$10.00
Madras Curry Tofu Egg Salad with Celery and Dried Cranberry Served on Multigrain with Lettuce and Tomato
More about Lightbox Cafe
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad
More about Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co Fishtown

1317 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad$9.75
Egg salad, lettuce, tomato
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co Fishtown

