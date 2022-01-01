Egg sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Philly Style Bagels
Philly Style Bagels
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|SANDWICH Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Healthy Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
Scrambled egg whites with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato on sourdough
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.69
Choose your toppings, bread and side.
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Brioche, Crispy Potato, Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Ham
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
|Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Hand cut and grilled in-store, Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast, Croissant or Waffle
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
two over easy eggs with cheddar and choice of meat, on a toasted brioche bun, with crispy potatoes
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City
Philly Style Bagels Old City
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|SANDWICH Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
More about Fitz and Starts
Fitz and Starts
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.69
Choose your toppings, bread and side.
More about Spread Bagelry - South Street
Spread Bagelry - South Street
443 South Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
More about Spread Bagelry - Penn
Spread Bagelry - Penn
3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
More about Spread Bagelry - 2401
Spread Bagelry - 2401
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
More about Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75
More about Spread Bagelry - 16th St
Spread Bagelry - 16th St
106 South 16th Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.75