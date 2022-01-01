Egg sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philly Style Bagels

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Healthy Egg Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled egg whites with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato on sourdough
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$7.69
Choose your toppings, bread and side.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$12.00
Brioche, Crispy Potato, Choice of Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Ham
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Hand cut and grilled in-store, Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast, Croissant or Waffle
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$11.00
two over easy eggs with cheddar and choice of meat, on a toasted brioche bun, with crispy potatoes
Philly Style Bagels Old City

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
Fitz and Starts

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$7.69
Choose your toppings, bread and side.
Spread Bagelry - South Street

443 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
Spread Bagelry - Penn

3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
Spread Bagelry - 2401

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
Spread Bagelry - 16th St

106 South 16th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon & Egg Sandwich$7.75
Luna Cafe - Old City

317 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chick N'Egg Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken, an over easy egg, arugula, pickles, and Luna sauce on a brioche bun
