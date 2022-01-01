Eggplant parm in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.95
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.95
More about Cosmi's Deli
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cosmi's Deli
1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia
|Lrg Eggplant Parm
|$9.95
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Eggplant Parm
|$15.00
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Eggplant Parm Sandwich
|$7.00
Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmigiana Cheese
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
|$16.50
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
|Eggplant Parm Sandwich
|$9.00
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Eggplant Parm Bites
|$13.00
smoked mozzarella, parmesan, gravy [v]