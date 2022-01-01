Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.95
Eggplant Parm$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
Lrg Eggplant Parm$9.95
More about Cosmi's Deli
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$15.00
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Eggplant Parm Sandwich image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$7.00
Eggplant, Mozzarella, Parmigiana Cheese
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree$16.50
Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a Side of Pasta with Homemade Marinara Sauce.
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$9.00
Topped with Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese on a Toasted Roll.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Bites$13.00
smoked mozzarella, parmesan, gravy [v]
More about Chick's
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$23.00
Golden Eggplant with gluten free panko bread crumbs, San Marzano marinara, mozzarella, brazil nut parmesan, broccoli rabe
*contains nuts*
More about Volstead by Unity

