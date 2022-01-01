Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fajitas

JUNO image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$16.00
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco
More about JUNO
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Omelette$13.45
Made with strips of juicy chicken and roasted peppers all spiced with fajita spices, and mozzarella cheese and slices of fresh avocado onions and tomatoes.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
El Poquito image

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Mushroom Fajitas$21.00
roasted mushrooms served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Chicken Breast Fajitas$23.00
chicken breast grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
Skirt Steak Fajitas$26.00
skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about El Poquito
Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita$15.00
Accompanied with a side of rice, sour cream, guac, and flour tortillas.
More about Taqueria Morales
Item pic

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
Chicken Fajitas.$18.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
More about Lucha Cartel
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$17.00
More about El Camino Real
Item pic

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
VEGGIE FAJITAS$13.95
SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS, ONION, PEPPER, QUESO MIXTO, SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA
BEEF SIRLOIN FAJITAS$25.95
8OZ FLANK STEAK SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITAS$19.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
More about Taqueria Amor
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas for Two$35.00
rajas, black beans, mexi rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, lime crema, soft flour tortillas
More about Tio Flores
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Steak Fajitas$20.00
Sliced flank steak, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
Shrimp Fajitas$21.00
Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
More about Cafe Ynez

