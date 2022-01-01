Fajitas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fajitas
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Fajitas
|$16.00
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Fajita Omelette
|$13.45
Made with strips of juicy chicken and roasted peppers all spiced with fajita spices, and mozzarella cheese and slices of fresh avocado onions and tomatoes.
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Roasted Mushroom Fajitas
|$21.00
roasted mushrooms served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
|Chicken Breast Fajitas
|$23.00
chicken breast grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
|Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$26.00
skirt steak grilled a la plancha served over peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Fajita
|$15.00
Accompanied with a side of rice, sour cream, guac, and flour tortillas.
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
|Chicken Fajitas.
|$18.00
Grilled onion, red & green peppers, Oaxaca cheese & corn tortillas. Served with white rice.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Fajitas
|$17.00
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|VEGGIE FAJITAS
|$13.95
SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS, ONION, PEPPER, QUESO MIXTO, SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA
|BEEF SIRLOIN FAJITAS
|$25.95
8OZ FLANK STEAK SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
|GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$19.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Fajitas for Two
|$35.00
rajas, black beans, mexi rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, lime crema, soft flour tortillas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Chicken, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.00
Sliced flank steak, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$21.00
Cooked shrimp, grilled green peppers, red bell peppers and onions, soft corn tortillas, cheddar cheese, and guacamole. CANNOT REMOVE ONIONS