Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Item pic

 

PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel pita wrap (vegetarian)$6.98
Falafel balls served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.
More about PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
Second District Barroom image

 

Second District Barroom

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Remember Moaz?$12.00
Fresh falafel, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zhoug served on a pita.
More about Second District Barroom
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Pita$11.95
Fried falafel balls, eggplant, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled cabbage, and tahini served on pita.
More about Malelani Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Fruit Salad

Crab Rolls

Custard

Squid

Rice Bowls

Garlic Chicken

Cheesesteak Pizza

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston