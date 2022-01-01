Falafel pitas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve falafel pitas
PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Falafel pita wrap (vegetarian)
|$6.98
Falafel balls served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.
Second District Barroom
1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia
|Remember Moaz?
|$12.00
Fresh falafel, hummus, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, white sauce, zhoug served on a pita.