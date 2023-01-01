Falafel salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve falafel salad
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Falafel Greek Salad
|$14.00
Feta, red pepper, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion and capers with red wine vinaigrette
More about Goldie - Penn
Goldie - Penn
3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Falafel Salad
|$14.00
Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.
More about Goldie - Harper
Goldie - Harper
1911 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Falafel Salad
|$14.00
Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.