Falafel salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve falafel salad

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Greek Salad$14.00
Feta, red pepper, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion and capers with red wine vinaigrette
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Item pic

 

Goldie - Penn

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$14.00
Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.
More about Goldie - Penn
Item pic

 

Goldie - Harper

1911 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$14.00
Built on a base of baby kale and napa cabbage, our salad includes six falafel balls, carrot, beet, marinated green cabbage, cucumber, fresh herbs, za'atar sunflower seeds, a lemon date vinaigrette, and tehina. Served with an Israeli pickle.
More about Goldie - Harper

