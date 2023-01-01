Falafel sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
More about Stina
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|NEW!! Falafel Sandwich
|$15.00
chickpea falafel, served on a fresh made to order pita, hummus, tahini, tabouleh, red onion, greens
More about Goldie - Harper
Goldie - Harper
1911 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Falafel Sandwich
|$11.00
Six falafel balls, tomato, marinated cabbage, cucumber, parsley, and your choice of tehina sauce, all wrapped in a fluffy pita. Served with an Israeli pickle.