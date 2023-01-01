Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Item pic

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW!! Falafel Sandwich$15.00
chickpea falafel, served on a fresh made to order pita, hummus, tahini, tabouleh, red onion, greens
More about Stina
Item pic

 

Goldie - Harper

1911 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$11.00
Six falafel balls, tomato, marinated cabbage, cucumber, parsley, and your choice of tehina sauce, all wrapped in a fluffy pita. Served with an Israeli pickle.
More about Goldie - Harper
Item pic

 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Sandwich$12.00
house made falafel, pickled red cabbage, fresh herbs, vegan tzatziki, sweet potato bun. served with fries.
*Plant-powered
More about Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Tiramisu

Steak Sandwiches

Pepperoni Rolls

Sashimi

Cheese Pizza

Roasted Beet Salad

Black Bean Soup

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (254 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston