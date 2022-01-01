Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve filet mignon

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$33.00
8oz Grilled with Portobello mushroom sauce and served with vegetables and potatoes
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Filet Mignon Burrito$14.00
filled with: Filet Mignon, Roasted Potato’s, Jalapeños, Onions, Bacon bits, Spring Mix, Cheese, Avocado and Refried Beans.
More about Taqueria Morales
Item pic

 

Volstead by Unity

4371 Main Street, Philadephia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Special* Filet Mignon & Scramble$44.00
4 ounce filet with rosemary vegan butter sauce, cashew scramble, and smashed fingerlings
*SPECIAL* Filet Mignon Aux Champignons$44.00
Pan-seared 4 ounce plant-based marbled filet mignon topped with a black garlic mushroom sauce (Aux Champignons). Served with twice baked smashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
More about Volstead by Unity

