Filet mignon in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Filet Mignon
|$33.00
8oz Grilled with Portobello mushroom sauce and served with vegetables and potatoes
More about Taqueria Morales
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Spicy Filet Mignon Burrito
|$14.00
filled with: Filet Mignon, Roasted Potato’s, Jalapeños, Onions, Bacon bits, Spring Mix, Cheese, Avocado and Refried Beans.
More about Volstead by Unity
Volstead by Unity
4371 Main Street, Philadephia
|*Special* Filet Mignon & Scramble
|$44.00
4 ounce filet with rosemary vegan butter sauce, cashew scramble, and smashed fingerlings
|*SPECIAL* Filet Mignon Aux Champignons
|$44.00
Pan-seared 4 ounce plant-based marbled filet mignon topped with a black garlic mushroom sauce (Aux Champignons). Served with twice baked smashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.