Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish curry in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish curry

Consumer pic

 

Thanal Indian Tavern

1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Malabar Fish Curry$24.99
Fresh Fish cooked with coconut milk and tamarind sauce in Kerala style
More about Thanal Indian Tavern
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (GF)$23.00
(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Sea Bass mixed with exotic Malabari spices then cooked in a Ginger, Garlic, Chili & Tamarind sauce, with Coconut Milk and tempered with Mustard seeds & Curry leaves
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)$23.99
It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk
(Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)$23.99
A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs
(Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Caramel Cake

Oriental Chicken Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Steak Salad

Shrimp Quesadillas

Chimichangas

Pesto Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (787 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (747 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston