Fish curry in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish curry
Thanal Indian Tavern
1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|Malabar Fish Curry
|$24.99
Fresh Fish cooked with coconut milk and tamarind sauce in Kerala style
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Kerala Tamarind Fish Curry (GF)
|$23.00
(With Complementary Basmati Rice) Sea Bass mixed with exotic Malabari spices then cooked in a Ginger, Garlic, Chili & Tamarind sauce, with Coconut Milk and tempered with Mustard seeds & Curry leaves
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA
|Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)
|$23.99
It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk
(Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)
|Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)
|$23.99
A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs
(Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)