Fish tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish tacos
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
(2) crispy fried haddock fillet with jalapeño, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro and carrots slaw with chipotle pepper aioli
North Bowl
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Drunken Fish Tacos
|$14.99
3 tacos with cripy beer battered cod, chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco on flour tortillas. Served with beer battered fries.
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$4.00
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
FLOUNDER. Chipotle mayo, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Avocado.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Tilapia grilled or fried with plantain crust, served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw dressed in lemon vinaigrette, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fish Taco..
|$16.00
With spicy cabbage slaw, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Drunken Fish Tacos
|$14.99
3 tacos with cripy beer battered cod, chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco on flour tortillas. Served with beer battered fries.
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
