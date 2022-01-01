French fries in Philadelphia

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.75
More about The Board and Brew
Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries
More about Cosmi's Deli
Lee's Hoagie House image

 

Lee's Hoagie House

246 South 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.50
More about Lee's Hoagie House
French Fries image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
Deep fried to perfection. Add cheese for an additional charge.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
sidecar aioli
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
French Fries image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
FRENCH FRIES image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
More about Tavern On The Hill
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$8.00
served with a side of ketchup
More about a.kitchen + bar
French Fries / Batata frita image

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries / Batata frita$4.99
More about The Brazilian BBQ
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.50
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
French Fries / Batata Frita image

 

Rio Store

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries / Batata Frita$2.99
More about Rio Store
Item pic

 

Dock Street WEST

701 SOUTH 50TH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
Hand cut white potatoes.
More about Dock Street WEST
Crunchik’n image

 

Crunchik’n

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries
More about Crunchik’n
French Fries image

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about Veganish
French Fries image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
crinkle cut French fries
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
Restaurant banner

 

Corleone Pizza & Catering

8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm French Fries$4.25
Lg French Fries$6.50
More about Corleone Pizza & Catering
French Fries image

 

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.63
French Potato Fries - one size only
More about PhillyBurgerIM

