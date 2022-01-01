French toast in Philadelphia

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Platter$15.00
Full order brioche French toast with side of whipped cream, wild berry compote, butter, syrup plus 2 eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Item pic

 

Lightbox Cafe

704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast W Daily Selectio of Fruit and Coconut Whipped Cream$12.00
Merzbacher's Cinnamon Loaf, SPERO Pumpkin Sunflower Spread, Fruit, Coconut Whip Cream, Local Maple Syrup & Vegan Butter. Not available Gluten Free
More about Lightbox Cafe
Stuffed Challah French Toast image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Challah French Toast$10.29
Topped with powdered sugar.
Stuffed Challah French Toast$13.59
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Challah French Toast image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Molly Malloy's

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)
Takeout
Challah French Toast$9.00
vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)
More about Molly Malloy's
Item pic

 

The Wiz Café

3622 n 17th st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruity Pebble French Toast$14.00
More about The Wiz Café
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Brioche French Toast$14.00
Delicious Brioche French Toast w/ Vanilla & Cinnamon (V)
More about Jerry's Bar
Stuffed Challah French Toast image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Challah French Toast$10.29
Topped with powdered sugar.
Stuffed Challah French Toast$13.59
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup
More about Sabrina's Cafe

