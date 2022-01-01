French toast in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve french toast
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|French Toast Platter
|$15.00
Full order brioche French toast with side of whipped cream, wild berry compote, butter, syrup plus 2 eggs any style and choice of breakfast meat.
More about Lightbox Cafe
Lightbox Cafe
704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast W Daily Selectio of Fruit and Coconut Whipped Cream
|$12.00
Merzbacher's Cinnamon Loaf, SPERO Pumpkin Sunflower Spread, Fruit, Coconut Whip Cream, Local Maple Syrup & Vegan Butter. Not available Gluten Free
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Challah French Toast
|$10.29
Topped with powdered sugar.
|Stuffed Challah French Toast
|$13.59
Farmer's cream cheese topped with bananas and warm vanilla bean syrup
More about Molly Malloy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
|Challah French Toast
|$9.00
vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)
More about Jerry's Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Vanilla Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
Delicious Brioche French Toast w/ Vanilla & Cinnamon (V)