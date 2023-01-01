Fried dumplings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
|Fried Shrimp Dumplings 炸水饺
|$12.00
with sweet and sour dipping sauce
|Fried Chicken Dumplings 煎鸡肉饺子
|$11.00
|Fried Pork Dumplings 煎鲜肉饺子
|$15.00
with sweet vinegar sauce
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia
|Fried Pork Dumpling
|$7.25
Pork dumplings deep-fried and served with red curry