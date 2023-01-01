Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

Fried Shrimp Dumplings 炸水饺$12.00
with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Fried Chicken Dumplings 煎鸡肉饺子$11.00
Fried Pork Dumplings 煎鲜肉饺子$15.00
with sweet vinegar sauce
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

Fried Pork Dumpling$7.25
Pork dumplings deep-fried and served with red curry
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave

3231 powelton ave, Philadelphia

Fried Pork Dumpling$6.25
Pork dumplings deep-fried and served with red curry
More about Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave

