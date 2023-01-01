Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried wontons in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried wontons

Item pic

 

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Wontons 炸云吞$12.00
with sweet and sour dipping sauce
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Item pic

 

High Street - 101 S. 9th Street

101 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Vegetable Wontons$8.00
More about High Street - 101 S. 9th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Grits

Flautas

Pork Dumplings

Beef Sausages

Avocado Rolls

Seaweed Salad

Tzatziki

Italian Wedding Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (725 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (720 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston