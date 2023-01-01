Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried wontons in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Fried Wontons
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fried wontons
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Fried Wontons 炸云吞
$12.00
with sweet and sour dipping sauce
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
High Street - 101 S. 9th Street
101 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Fried Vegetable Wontons
$8.00
More about High Street - 101 S. 9th Street
