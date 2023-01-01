Fruit tarts in Philadelphia

An organic Fresh Fruit Tart filled with organic fresh berries, our amazing organic pastry cream, all in our hand-formed organic sugar cookie crust. (4" tart)

100% organic ingredients: coconut milk, coconut flour, white rice flour, Miyoko's butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), tapioca starch, cornstarch, agar, maple syrup, cane sugar, sea salt, flax, vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), baking powder, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry

