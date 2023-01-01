Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit tarts in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve fruit tarts

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Tart$5.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
New Ridge Brewing Co. image

 

New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango + Passion Fruit Tart$10.00
mango + passion fruit curd, vanilla sucrée tart, toasted coconut flake
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Fresh Fruit Tart$12.00
An organic Fresh Fruit Tart filled with organic fresh berries, our amazing organic pastry cream, all in our hand-formed organic sugar cookie crust. (4" tart)
100% organic ingredients: coconut milk, coconut flour, white rice flour, Miyoko's butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), tapioca starch, cornstarch, agar, maple syrup, cane sugar, sea salt, flax, vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), baking powder, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry
More about P.S. & Co.
Consumer pic

 

Healthy Picks

23 S 19th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
125) Fruit Tart$7.99
More about Healthy Picks

Map

