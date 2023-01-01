Fruit tarts in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fruit tarts
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Fruit Tart
|$5.00
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
|Mango + Passion Fruit Tart
|$10.00
mango + passion fruit curd, vanilla sucrée tart, toasted coconut flake
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Fresh Fruit Tart
|$12.00
An organic Fresh Fruit Tart filled with organic fresh berries, our amazing organic pastry cream, all in our hand-formed organic sugar cookie crust. (4" tart)
100% organic ingredients: coconut milk, coconut flour, white rice flour, Miyoko's butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), tapioca starch, cornstarch, agar, maple syrup, cane sugar, sea salt, flax, vanilla extract (water, alcohol 35% extract, vanilla bean), baking powder, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry