Fudge in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fudge

Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge-Dipped Egg Pound Cake (Avail. 4/14)$20.00
pound cake, white buttercream - Pick up is available from 4/14 to 4/17.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge-Dipped Egg Pound Cake (Avail. 4/14)$20.00
pound cake, chocolate fudge - Pick up is available from 4/14 to 4/17.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.00
Fudge cake filled with chocolate mousse, dipped in chocolate ganache, and finished with chocolate flakes.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FUDGE BROWNIE$3.00
More about Tavern On The Hill
Item pic

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fudge-Dipped Egg Pound Cake (Avail. 4/14)$20.00
pound cake, chocolate fudge - Pick up is available from 4/14 to 4/17.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Fiore image

 

Fiore

757 S Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Fudge Swirl Gelato$9.00
More about Fiore

