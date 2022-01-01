Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge brownies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fudge brownies

Item pic

 

HipCityVeg - Broad Street - 121 S Broad St, Philly

121 South Broad, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DARK FUDGE BROWNIE$5.40
More about HipCityVeg - Broad Street - 121 S Broad St, Philly
Item pic

 

HipCityVeg - University City - 214 S 40th St, Philly

214 S 40TH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DARK FUDGE BROWNIE$5.40
More about HipCityVeg - University City - 214 S 40th St, Philly
Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Fudge Brownie$12.00
More about Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street
Item pic

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FUDGE BROWNIE$3.00
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
Item pic

 

HipCityVeg - Rittenhouse - 127 S 18th St, Philly

127 S. 18th St., Phila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
DARK FUDGE BROWNIE$5.40
More about HipCityVeg - Rittenhouse - 127 S 18th St, Philly

