Fudge brownies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fudge brownies
HipCityVeg - Broad Street - 121 S Broad St, Philly
121 South Broad, Philadelphia
|DARK FUDGE BROWNIE
|$5.40
HipCityVeg - University City - 214 S 40th St, Philly
214 S 40TH STREET, Philadelphia
|DARK FUDGE BROWNIE
|$5.40
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap - 901 N 2nd Street
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Flourless Fudge Brownie
|$12.00
GRILL
TAVERN ON THE HILL
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|FUDGE BROWNIE
|$3.00