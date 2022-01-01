Garden salad in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Small Garden Salad$5.00
Large Garden Salad$8.00
Garden Salad
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARDEN SALAD$5.50
Fresh lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage and cucumber, ginger dressing
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad$12.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Egg and Croutons.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$15.00
Bitter greens, garlic croutons, pickled red onions, feta cheese, Gala apples & Nigella vinaigrette.
More about Standard Tap
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN SALAD$9.00
W/FRESH VEGGIESW/ CHOICE OF DRESSINGS.
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL
More about Tavern On The Hill
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garden Salad$5.00
More about Bourbon & Branch
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine, sliced onion, tomato, green pepper and black olives. Served with your choice of Italian or Balsamic dressing on the side.
More about Pizza Plus
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions Served best with our House (Mango) Vinaigrette Dressing
Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions Served best with our House (Mango) Vinaigrette Dressing
Side Garden Salad$5.00
More about 48th Street Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine, sliced onion, tomato, green pepper and black olives. Served with your choice of Italian or Balsamic dressing on the side.
More about Pizza Plus University City

