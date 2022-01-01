Garden salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
|Garden Salad
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|GARDEN SALAD
|$5.50
Fresh lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage and cucumber, ginger dressing
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
|Garden Salad
|$12.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers with your choice of dressing.
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Garden Salad
|$6.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Egg and Croutons.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Garden Salad
|$15.00
Bitter greens, garlic croutons, pickled red onions, feta cheese, Gala apples & Nigella vinaigrette.
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|GARDEN SALAD
|$9.00
W/FRESH VEGGIESW/ CHOICE OF DRESSINGS.
ADD GRILLED CHICKEN OR TAVERN CRAB CAKE OPTIONAL
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Garden Salad
|$8.00
Fresh cut romaine, sliced onion, tomato, green pepper and black olives. Served with your choice of Italian or Balsamic dressing on the side.
48th Street Grille - Catering
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Garden Salad
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions Served best with our House (Mango) Vinaigrette Dressing
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.00