Garlic cheese bread in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

PhillyBurgerIM

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds$5.89
More about PhillyBurgerIM
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Cheese$5.00
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

