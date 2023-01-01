Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

Sang Kee General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡$17.00
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

C32 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡4份$69.96
左宗鸡 popular American Chinese dish. rices are ordered separately if needed
T6 General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡$17.96
左宗鸡 popular American Chinese dish
More about Chengdu Famous Food
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

General Tso's Chicken And Broccoli Over Rice$9.25
General Tso's Chicken with Broccoli Over Rice
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

