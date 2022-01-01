Gnocchi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Pan Seared Gnocchi
|$19.00
royal trumpets, pancetta, english peas, swiss chard, garlic, parmesan
Melograno
2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|GNOCCHI DI SEMOLINA
|$14.00
BAKED SEMOLINA CROQUETTES WITH SPINACH, PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, SAGE, AND PECORINO CHEESE
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Pan Seared Gnocchi
|$20.00
english peas, asparagus, roasted beech mushrooms, leeks, pancetta, parmigiano reggiano
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Gnocchi my NiNi
|$17.00
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Gnocchi Carbonara
|$16.00
pancetta, peas, fried eggs
|Gnocchi
|$22.00
garlic parmesan, arugula, short rib, ricotta cheese, breadcrumb
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Gnocchi Lasagna
|$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and Bolognese topped with melted fresh mozzarella
|Veggie Gnocchi Lasagna
|$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and primavera sauce topped with melted fresh mozzarella
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Spinach Gnocchi
|$20.00
Onion Confit, Parmesan, Parsley
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$29.00
maine lobster, mushrooms, fine herbs
Urban Village Brewing Co.
1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$16.00
fennel sausage, broccoli rabe, cheerry tomato, lemon-caper sauce, pecorino
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Semolina Gnocchi
|$20.00
Portobello Mushrooms, Shallots, Pecorino, Black Pepper
SEAFOOD
L'Anima
1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia
|Gnocchi
|$20.00
House made Gnocchi in a Maitake Mushroom, Prosciutto and Parmigiana Crema