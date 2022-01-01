Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve gnocchi

Pan Seared Gnocchi image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Gnocchi$19.00
royal trumpets, pancetta, english peas, swiss chard, garlic, parmesan
More about Barbuzzo
Melograno image

 

Melograno

2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GNOCCHI DI SEMOLINA$14.00
BAKED SEMOLINA CROQUETTES WITH SPINACH, PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, SAGE, AND PECORINO CHEESE
More about Melograno
Item pic

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Gnocchi$20.00
english peas, asparagus, roasted beech mushrooms, leeks, pancetta, parmigiano reggiano
More about Little Nonna's
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi my NiNi$17.00
More about Cafe Carmela
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Carbonara$16.00
pancetta, peas, fried eggs
Gnocchi$22.00
garlic parmesan, arugula, short rib, ricotta cheese, breadcrumb
More about Chick's
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Lasagna$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and Bolognese topped with melted fresh mozzarella
Veggie Gnocchi Lasagna$12.50
Soft ricotta gnocchi layered with cream and primavera sauce topped with melted fresh mozzarella
More about The Quick Fixx
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Gnocchi$20.00
Onion Confit, Parmesan, Parsley
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Gnocchi$29.00
maine lobster, mushrooms, fine herbs
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Consumer pic

 

Urban Village Brewing Co.

1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ricotta Gnocchi$16.00
fennel sausage, broccoli rabe, cheerry tomato, lemon-caper sauce, pecorino
More about Urban Village Brewing Co.
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Semolina Gnocchi$20.00
Portobello Mushrooms, Shallots, Pecorino, Black Pepper
More about Good Dog Bar
L'Anima image

SEAFOOD

L'Anima

1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$20.00
House made Gnocchi in a Maitake Mushroom, Prosciutto and Parmigiana Crema
More about L'Anima
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE$16.00
Ricotta dumpling, meat sauce, basil, ricotta salata. (CONTAINS PORK)
KID GNOCCHI IN RED SAUCE$8.00
GNOCCHI$11.00
More about Mangia Macaroni

