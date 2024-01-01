Goat cheese salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, feta cheese, candied almonds, poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Fried Goat Cheese Salad
|$16.00
arugula, roasted beets, marcona almonds, blood orange vinaigrette, hot honey
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
GRILL
TAVERN ON THE HILL
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|GOAT CHEESE & ROASTED BEET SALAD
|$13.00
WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, FRESH GREENS, & W/ RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE Dressing on the side.
More about Mount Airy Tap Room
Mount Airy Tap Room
300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia
|Berry & Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Fresh Berries, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Pecans, Arugula, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette