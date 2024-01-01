Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

BRIDGET FOY'S image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
mixed greens, feta cheese, candied almonds, poppy seed vinaigrette
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Goat Cheese Salad$16.00
arugula, roasted beets, marcona almonds, blood orange vinaigrette, hot honey
More about Chick's
Item pic

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GOAT CHEESE & ROASTED BEET SALAD$13.00
WITH CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, FRESH GREENS, & W/ RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE Dressing on the side.
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
Main pic

 

Mount Airy Tap Room

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Berry & Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Fresh Berries, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Pecans, Arugula, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
More about Mount Airy Tap Room
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula and Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
More about Bourbon & Branch

