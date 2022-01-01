Gorgonzola salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad
Figo Italian
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Gorgonzola Wedge Salad
|$13.00
iceberg lettuce, pancetta, cherry tomato, gorgonzola cheese dressing
Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Fig and Gorgonzola Salad
|$15.00
Black Mission Figs and Gorgonzola with Prosciutto di Parma, Pine Nuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tria Cafe - Wash West
1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Fig and Gorgonzola Salad
|$15.00
Black Mission Figs and Gorgonzola with Prosciutto di Parma, Pine Nuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette