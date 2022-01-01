Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gorgonzola salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad

Figo image

 

Figo Italian

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gorgonzola Wedge Salad$13.00
iceberg lettuce, pancetta, cherry tomato, gorgonzola cheese dressing
More about Figo Italian
Fig and Gorgonzola Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fig and Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
Black Mission Figs and Gorgonzola with Prosciutto di Parma, Pine Nuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
Fig and Gorgonzola Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe - Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fig and Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
Black Mission Figs and Gorgonzola with Prosciutto di Parma, Pine Nuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Tria Cafe - Wash West
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SALADS

Radicchio Cafe

402 WOOD ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gorgonzola Salad$15.00
More about Radicchio Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chips And Salsa

Salmon

Pork Chops

Buffalo Wings

Po Boy

Red Velvet Cake

Pineapple Fried Rice

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (547 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston