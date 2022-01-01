Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve greek salad

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Greek Salad$12.00
Feta, red pepper, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion and capers with red wine vinaigrette
More about The Board and Brew
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.00
Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Artichokes
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.99
Cucumber, roasted red peppers, grape tomoates, red onions, shredded romaine, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives and lavosh with lemon red wine vinaigrette.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$14.00
cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, feta, red wine vinaigrette
More about Chick's
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.95
Greens, diced tomato salad, pickled veggies, roasted red pepper, cucumber, feta, olives and tzatziki.
More about Malelani Cafe
Greek Salad image

 

Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.95
Chopped romaine, stuffed grape leaves, tomatoes, onions, chickpea salad, kalamata olives, cucumbers and vegan feta. Add chk'n, smoked tofu or avocado! Served with our Tahini House Dressing on the side. Grilled pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SESAME (dressing), WHEAT (pita bread only)
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.99
Cucumber, roasted red peppers, grape tomoates, red onions, shredded romaine, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives and lavosh with lemon red wine vinaigrette.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, All Natural Grilled Chicken Served With Greek Vinaigrette
More about Cafe Square One
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers peppers rings , kalamata olives, avocado, feta cheese TWO SIZE 32 oz or 48 oz
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Sundaes

Kebabs

Thai Tea

Turkey Clubs

Octopus

Blueberry Pancakes

Chai Lattes

Chocolate Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston