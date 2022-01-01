Greek salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve greek salad
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Falafel Greek Salad
|$12.00
Feta, red pepper, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, red onion and capers with red wine vinaigrette
More about Deli at Dwell
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Artichokes
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
Cucumber, roasted red peppers, grape tomoates, red onions, shredded romaine, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives and lavosh with lemon red wine vinaigrette.
More about Chick's
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, feta, red wine vinaigrette
More about Malelani Cafe
SANDWICHES
Malelani Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Greens, diced tomato salad, pickled veggies, roasted red pepper, cucumber, feta, olives and tzatziki.
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Chopped romaine, stuffed grape leaves, tomatoes, onions, chickpea salad, kalamata olives, cucumbers and vegan feta. Add chk'n, smoked tofu or avocado! Served with our Tahini House Dressing on the side. Grilled pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SESAME (dressing), WHEAT (pita bread only)
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
Cucumber, roasted red peppers, grape tomoates, red onions, shredded romaine, crispy chickpeas, feta, olives and lavosh with lemon red wine vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Square One
Cafe Square One
50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Artichoke Hearts, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, All Natural Grilled Chicken Served With Greek Vinaigrette