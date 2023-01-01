Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green papaya salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve green papaya salad

Item pic

 

WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal

Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrots & Green Papaya Salad (V, GF)$12.49
Sweet & spicy lime vinaigrette, shredded romaine, crispy shallots, thai basil, and mint
More about WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Banner pic

 

The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gỏi đu đủ khô bò (Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky)$15.00
Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky
Sweet Onion, Vietnamese Herbs, Carrot, Daikon, Crushed Peanuts, and Sesame Crackers dressed with Tamarind-Soy Vinaigrette
More about The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.

