Green papaya salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve green papaya salad
More about WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
WinKitchen PHL - PHL International Airport F Terminal
Philadelphia International Airport 8500 Essington Avenue Terminal F, Philadelphia
|Carrots & Green Papaya Salad (V, GF)
|$12.49
Sweet & spicy lime vinaigrette, shredded romaine, crispy shallots, thai basil, and mint
More about The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.
The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Gỏi đu đủ khô bò (Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky)
|$15.00
Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky
Sweet Onion, Vietnamese Herbs, Carrot, Daikon, Crushed Peanuts, and Sesame Crackers dressed with Tamarind-Soy Vinaigrette