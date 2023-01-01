Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled shrimp salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve grilled shrimp salad

Robola Pizzeria - 1999 1/2 n 52nd street

1999 1/2 n 52nd street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$17.95
More about Robola Pizzeria - 1999 1/2 n 52nd street
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Salad$14.00
More about On Charcoal

