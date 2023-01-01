Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Hanger Steak$26.00
maitake mushroom, seared fingerling potatoes, charred broccoli + almond-hazelnut romesco
Grilled Skirt Steak$35.00
$35 per person
each person will receive:
spring salad
gem lettuce, snap peas, shaved asparagus, mustard vinaigrette
grilled 8oz skirt steak
garlic, butter basted, peppercorn bearnaise
crispy fries
choose one side:
mexican street corn
chipotle aioli, cotija, ancho, lime
creamed greens
spinach + chard, garlic confit, cream, lemon
mashed potatoes
shallot, garlic, herb hotel butter
mac & cheese
cacio e pepe sauce, thyme, biscuit crumbs
warm buttermilk biscuits
salted honey butter
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich$16.00
with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
Main pic

 

Tamali - 2655 S Sheridan St

2655 S Sheridan St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asada (Grilled Steak) Tacos$12.99
With cilantro and onions
More about Tamali - 2655 S Sheridan St
Consumer pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak w/ Onions$18.00
Bistec encebollado con 2 acompañantes
Grilled Steak$17.00
Carne Asada al Carbon con 2 acompañantes
More about On Charcoal

