Grilled steaks in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve grilled steaks
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$26.00
maitake mushroom, seared fingerling potatoes, charred broccoli + almond-hazelnut romesco
|Grilled Skirt Steak
|$35.00
$35 per person
each person will receive:
spring salad
gem lettuce, snap peas, shaved asparagus, mustard vinaigrette
grilled 8oz skirt steak
garlic, butter basted, peppercorn bearnaise
crispy fries
choose one side:
mexican street corn
chipotle aioli, cotija, ancho, lime
creamed greens
spinach + chard, garlic confit, cream, lemon
mashed potatoes
shallot, garlic, herb hotel butter
mac & cheese
cacio e pepe sauce, thyme, biscuit crumbs
warm buttermilk biscuits
salted honey butter
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
Tamali - 2655 S Sheridan St
2655 S Sheridan St, Philadelphia
|Asada (Grilled Steak) Tacos
|$12.99
With cilantro and onions