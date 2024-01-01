Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Logan Square)

161 N. 21st Street, Philadelphia

Pork Belly Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Lamb Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Fishtown)

335 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

Chicken Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Pork Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
Lamb Gyro Sandwich$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
