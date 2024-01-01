Gyro sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
More about Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Logan Square)
Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Logan Square)
161 N. 21st Street, Philadelphia
|Pork Belly Gyro Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
|Lamb Gyro Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
More about Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Fishtown)
Moustaki Authentic Gyros (Fishtown)
335 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
|Pork Gyro Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce
|Lamb Gyro Sandwich
|$12.99
Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce