Hibiscus tea in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced tea$3.85
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00
More about Primary Plant Based
Banner pic

 

Root & Sprig

1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Tea Hibiscus 24 oz$3.75
Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz$2.75
More about Root & Sprig
Item pic

 

QuickSip

738 11th St S, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loverboy Hibiscus-Pom Hard Tea - 12oz - 6pk cans$16.00
Organic hibiscus is steeped and brewed like a tea, paired with tangy pomegranate, and topped off with a squeeze of lime. LoverBoy has sweetened it with monkfruit to deliver a perfect balance of flavors.
More about QuickSip
Good Spoon Soupery image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Good Spoon Soupery

1400 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Raspberry Hibiscus Tea$3.00
fresh brewed, unsweetened herbal tea. caffeine-free. 16oz.
More about Good Spoon Soupery

