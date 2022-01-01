Hibiscus tea in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Hibiscus Iced tea
|$3.85
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$4.00
Root & Sprig
1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Iced Tea Hibiscus 24 oz
|$3.75
|Iced Tea Hibiscus 16oz
|$2.75
QuickSip
738 11th St S, Philadelphia
|Loverboy Hibiscus-Pom Hard Tea - 12oz - 6pk cans
|$16.00
Organic hibiscus is steeped and brewed like a tea, paired with tangy pomegranate, and topped off with a squeeze of lime. LoverBoy has sweetened it with monkfruit to deliver a perfect balance of flavors.