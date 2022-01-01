Honey chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve honey chicken
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Lemon Honey Tarragon Chicken
|$24.00
Organic Half Chicken in a Honey lemon Tarragon Sauce with Mashed spuds & Veg du Jour
FRENCH FRIES
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF
|$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|East Falls 🍔
|$16.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
|Veggie 🍔
|$15.00
bulgur | mushroom | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | avocado | salsa | bibb | on onion-poppyseed brioche
|Chipotle-Honey Wings
|$13.00
crispy wings | chipotle glaze | bleu cheese dressing
Freebyrd Chicken
111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia
|Nash-Vegas Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
slow roasted pulled chicken, honey hot sauce, beer mustard braised onions, coleslaw, on a soft roll
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Hot and Honey Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG
|$18.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. No substitutions please.
Humpty's @ The Saint
102 west girard ave, philadelphia
|Honey Chipotle Chicken
|$6.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
|Wings - One Pound
|$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
|Eggplant Fries
|$8.00
Sriracha Aioli
