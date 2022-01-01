Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve honey chicken

The Plough & the Stars image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Honey Tarragon Chicken$24.00
Organic Half Chicken in a Honey lemon Tarragon Sauce with Mashed spuds & Veg du Jour
More about The Plough & the Stars
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
East Falls 🍔$16.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
Veggie 🍔$15.00
bulgur | mushroom | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | avocado | salsa | bibb | on onion-poppyseed brioche
Chipotle-Honey Wings$13.00
crispy wings | chipotle glaze | bleu cheese dressing
More about LeBus Bistro
Item pic

 

Freebyrd Chicken

111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nash-Vegas Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.99
slow roasted pulled chicken, honey hot sauce, beer mustard braised onions, coleslaw, on a soft roll
More about Freebyrd Chicken
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
Hot and Honey Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG$18.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. No substitutions please.
More about Relish
Banner pic

 

Humpty's @ The Saint

102 west girard ave, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Chipotle Chicken$6.00
More about Humpty's @ The Saint
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Wings - One Pound$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Eggplant Fries$8.00
Sriracha Aioli
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey BBQ Chicken (per portion)$6.50
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering

