Honey mustard chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve honey mustard chicken
More about MiPal's Deli
MiPal's Deli
2300 S 16th St, Philadelphia
|CAJUN CHICKEN FINGERS PLATTER (4) side of honey mustard
|$12.95
with side of honey mustard
More about Momma Mia's Pizzeria
Momma Mia's Pizzeria
15002 Endicott St, Philadelphia
|16" STROMBOLI-CRESCENT; HONEY-MUSTARD-CHICKEN
|$16.67
|16" Honey-Mustard-Chicken Pizza
|$17.59
|Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
|$12.04
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Bacon Honey Mustard Wrap
|$10.95
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon & honey mustard in a white tortilla wrap served with fries if you'd like.
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Chopped chicken breast tossed with our homemade honey mustard, then topped with marinated roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese, and baked. Served in a Liscios seeded long roll.