Hot and sour soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Item pic

 

Fuki Sushi

4600 City Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese hot & sour Soup$4.95
Hot and sour soup with tofu and egg.
More about Fuki Sushi
Item pic

 

New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hot and Sour Soup$0.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -

