Hot and sour soup in
Philadelphia
/
Philadelphia
/
Hot And Sour Soup
Philadelphia restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
Fuki Sushi
4600 City Avenue, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Japanese hot & sour Soup
$4.95
Hot and sour soup with tofu and egg.
More about Fuki Sushi
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Chicken Hot and Sour Soup
$0.00
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
